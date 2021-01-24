Your daily horoscope: Jan. 24, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Parents famously tell children to "do as I say, not as a do" when, of course, it almost never works. The big messages are wordless, and the wordless messages are big.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your confidence and social style are on point. It won't take long to cast your charisma spell over a new person. In just a few minutes of concentrated attention, you've netted yourself a new fan.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you think someone's heart is beautiful, speak up about it. The others probably won't, and these things could conceivably go a lifetime without being said. Why not now, and why not by you?
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Hope is in your nature, but it's not always your first response to life's twists and turns. Sometimes, it takes you a beat to figure out what's good about the scene.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Just because something looks wonderfully sweet doesn't mean it's bad for you. In fact, this is one of those days when the eye candy might also be the soul food.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Before you go doubting your powers, think about how you now embody what you once only envied and fantasized about. You did this, and you can do the next thing, too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've landed in the sort of scenes that would play well in a movie. These remarkable circumstances were usually a byproduct of your ambition — a quality that heightens the highs and the lows.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't have to perform kind acts because kindness is in your nature. It's not a performance at all; it's just the sort of thing you do when you're doing you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Could you embrace a practice that offered no guarantees? You'll be willing to do this when the activity is inherently loveable, and there is no particular outcome necessary to make it so.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When the work is new and the job is big, there's a high probability of feeling like an imposter. Take it as a good sign. People who never strive won't be troubled by that particular signal of success called "imposter syndrome."
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the religious vernacular, a saint is a person who has died but still remains accessible to the mortal in need of a miracle. In the common vernacular, a saint is selfless and very much alive to help you out today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Though there is an economic aspect to many of today's transactions, they are not strictly financial. You'll ponder what is actually being exchanged, not to keep score but to stay in the know.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate