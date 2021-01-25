Your daily horoscope: Jan. 25, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 25): You'll partner with two types: those as adventurous and daring as you, and those who have an entirely different view from yours who can show you sides of life and various options that you wouldn't have seen on your own. Life is not a game, but there are competitive aspects at play that you'll do well to embrace. Libra and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 24, 31, 1, 4 and 16.
—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.