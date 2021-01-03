Your daily horoscope: Jan. 3, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The things you enjoy have an impulse, an electric buzz you can feel when you get close. When you interact with these things, the energy goes into you, fueling your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As the director of your life, you get to decide how many takes to do before you move on to the next scene. You also get to decide which takes go into the final cut you present to the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your muse comes knocking, and you open the door. It's a risk letting a muse inside. You get the inspiration, but you also have to entertain her with your creations, which require work -- worthwhile work, by the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Knowing what a person wants gives you options. You can provide it if you have it, create or find it if you don't, or you can opt to withhold the wanted thing to drive up its value.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Though a trip to the zoo can be a wondrous, enlightening experience, it comes with the bittersweet reminder that there are limits to freedom. You won't need a zoo visit to be reminded of this today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Every conflict is different. Some should be avoided, some are obstacles in the way, and some are the way itself. Don't automatically back off. Assess the situation and see if there's anything in it for you.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate