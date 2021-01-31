Your daily horoscope: Jan. 31

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Though you may not currently have all the tools you need to make what you want to make, start anyway. While you're already moving, you'll learn what you need and who has it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Conversation comes from the subconscious. This is why you sometimes are very surprised at what you say. For instance, today a thought occurs to you for the first time just as it leaps from your tongue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your critical eye will be helpful in many tasks of the day, but use it judiciously. It won't always be appropriate to offer an opinion. And when working alone, save the critical phase for after the creative brainstorming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Words can intrigue, delight, offend and portend — but they can't actually do. You'll be made aware of just how much can only happen in the thrust of action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In some faiths, it is believed that there is, at our deepest level, a part of us that cannot be stained. This eternal purity within, if you can imagine it exists, will be accessible. One touch can fuel your day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A while back when you were reorganizing the pantry of your mind, an expensive little nugget of bitterness got pushed to the back wall. It's still there, though without potency, as faded as an old spice.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate