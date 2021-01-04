Your daily horoscope: Jan. 4, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 4): From where you currently sit on this whimsical path, you couldn't possibly guess the wonders ahead. Moneymaking opportunities come in new forms. February and June sparkle with social excitement and new relationships. Summer swirls around a singular goal and the dream team to make it happen. Virgo and Libra adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 33, 12, 4, 18 and 39.
—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.