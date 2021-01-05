Your daily horoscope: Jan. 5, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you bring to the table is a very unique offering, born of your place in the world — a place no one else occupies. It follows that your point of view offers angles no one else could know. Bank on it today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As for your messes — you can hide them, clean them up or work with them. Just don't curse them. Evolutionary history has proven the enormous potential in even the grossest blob of slime.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's not so hard to have the socially correct response to a situation once you get out of yourself, step back and view it objectively. What is the primary emotion being shared? Respond in kind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Today's snag will present itself like a one-off, but be careful how you handle it. Do it in a way that you'd be happy to repeat a few times, because you just might have to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): For what you're working on today, the practice is not a means to a result. The practice is the result. It's all you can control, and therefore it is all that matters and is worthy of the best of your attention.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everywhere you go today you create comfort. You don't have to be talking to do this. Either consciously or subconsciously, you'll mirror back the emotions of others and help them feel like they are not in it alone.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate