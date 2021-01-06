Your daily horoscope: Jan. 6, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've seen yourself in a certain role, tried it on, played around, and now things are getting real. The role is no longer something you put on when you're feeling it; it's now part of who you are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You now suspect that you sacrificed your time and passion for prizes that aren't coming. Still, you gained something in working up the fervor that will never leave you. Pack up and apply your energy elsewhere.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Anyone can have intentions, and lots of people do. But it's action that matters and even more than that, repetitive action. Keep at it regardless if it is currently working. These slight shifts for the better are starting to add up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Unlike a cellphone, you cannot plug into the wall and get charged up. However, the time you spend in, near or drinking water will be rejuvenating on many levels.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Financial jackpots often solve problems only to create more expensive ones. The real lottery win is always internal. It's the sweepstakes of the soul that pay out continuously and keep adding more joy.