Your daily horoscope: Jan. 6, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've seen yourself in a certain role, tried it on, played around, and now things are getting real. The role is no longer something you put on when you're feeling it; it's now part of who you are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You now suspect that you sacrificed your time and passion for prizes that aren't coming. Still, you gained something in working up the fervor that will never leave you. Pack up and apply your energy elsewhere.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Anyone can have intentions, and lots of people do. But it's action that matters and even more than that, repetitive action. Keep at it regardless if it is currently working. These slight shifts for the better are starting to add up.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Unlike a cellphone, you cannot plug into the wall and get charged up. However, the time you spend in, near or drinking water will be rejuvenating on many levels.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Financial jackpots often solve problems only to create more expensive ones. The real lottery win is always internal. It's the sweepstakes of the soul that pay out continuously and keep adding more joy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People who follow recipes well like to say that anyone can follow a recipe, but that's not really true. Some are better at duplicating and others are almost pathologically inclined to stray. Deliciousness can come from either approach.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your path differs from your friend's path, but the way you walk it is so similar. You participate in the same kinds of practices, rituals and manners of delivery. You can help one another through supportive sharing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's an unsettling sensation you get from searching for something you're not even sure exists. If you were a blind follower, you wouldn't have to feel it. You're not, so you'll bear discomfort in the name of discovery.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Usually, you like to take a stance, though what's the rush? Right now, it's a good time to hedge your bets. Relatedly, make your words sweet and tender just in case you have to eat them later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go with your altruistic leanings. You're filled with purpose and will soon be surrounded by grateful people. The more you help people, the more you want to.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You meet the challenge, and then the next one and the next. This is how you become mighty. When the stakes are high and the time is limited, you'll do your best work.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Planning, prevention and proactive moves will serve you well. This time next month you'll be thanking yourself. This time next year, you'll call the person reading this right now an "absolute genius!"
