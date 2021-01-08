Your daily horoscope: Jan. 8, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What happens all of the sudden is exciting for several reasons, the foremost being that you don't have time to think. Your animal self takes over, and you do what you were designed to do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When the student is ready, the master appears. You feel ready, and yet there is still a piece you haven't committed to yet. You'll read it, work it or do whatever needs doing. Then your teacher will arrive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Make a decision and stick with it for three days. There is no such thing as a perfect choice. Don't waste energy trying to find it. You don't know who is watching your bravery, but later, this will be significant.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Add heat or time and you'll notice that the reduction of things is unique to the object. Some things become more concentrated, some less, the universal principal being that everything changes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): They love you, but they don't know how to show you. This is a bittersweet theme that you can make all sweet by telling them what you want and need and making it easy for them to give it to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Asking for help when you need it isn't a sign of weakness; rather, it's the picture of effectiveness. Strength is the result of a willful force coming up against a worthy adversary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Different forums have different structures. Sports favor the one with the most points. Entertainment favors the ones with the most followers. In the forum you're navigating today, charm wins, so you have the home-team advantage.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are so few people in the world who are actually funny. You discount the gift because you were born with it and it is common to you. You won't discount it today. Your humor helps people, and you'll share it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't need to reinvent the wheel here. Figure out what you did right back there, and just do more of that. It's not hard to spot. What's harder is taking the time to be with yourself, recognize and note it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your people are coming out of the woodwork. When you think about it, that is a slightly creepy concept, and yet it is the most fitting image. You're an organic creature calling to the same.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You thought you had the time to work things out, and maybe you misjudged that. It's a common problem. Things can be worked out. Just know that everything you do is being counted.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Test it. Go there. Something is going to happen — something uncomfortable, maybe even painful for a moment. But what if this is your one and only life? Whatcha got?
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate