Your daily horoscope: Jan. 8, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Different forums have different structures. Sports favor the one with the most points. Entertainment favors the ones with the most followers. In the forum you're navigating today, charm wins, so you have the home-team advantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are so few people in the world who are actually funny. You discount the gift because you were born with it and it is common to you. You won't discount it today. Your humor helps people, and you'll share it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't need to reinvent the wheel here. Figure out what you did right back there, and just do more of that. It's not hard to spot. What's harder is taking the time to be with yourself, recognize and note it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your people are coming out of the woodwork. When you think about it, that is a slightly creepy concept, and yet it is the most fitting image. You're an organic creature calling to the same.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You thought you had the time to work things out, and maybe you misjudged that. It's a common problem. Things can be worked out. Just know that everything you do is being counted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Test it. Go there. Something is going to happen — something uncomfortable, maybe even painful for a moment. But what if this is your one and only life? Whatcha got?

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate