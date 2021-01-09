Your daily horoscope: Jan. 9, 2021

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Maybe it boils down to work ethic. You see something amazing and beautiful and now you must decide if it is good enough for you to throw down your energy and effort to make it a part of your own personal scenery.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're proud of how little you want from others, but consider that sometimes asking for help is actually a gift. People need to feel useful. What they do for you gives something back to them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You always have a choice about on whom to spend your attention. To give to the one that demands it is, in all its urgency, still a choice. Think twice and then love your decision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Rainbow illusions will drive the day. It's not that the pot of gold doesn't exist; it's that the end of the rainbow, being illusory, is an unquantifiable number. Set your goals on more tangible figures.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You love. You don't agree. That's OK. Love doesn't come with the implicit agreement-only package. It does come with a tolerance package that suggests you'll work things out in time.