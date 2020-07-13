ARIES (March 21-April 19). When it's important, you act fast. Something you care about hangs in the balance. You'll rush forward and handle the issue, right the wrong and get the odds stacked back in your favor.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you're sensitive and soulful, you'll quickly figure out what kind of attention someone needs. Whether you are the right one to give it, now, that's another story.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your tendency toward levity will be today's superpower. You'll make your point and make someone laugh at the same time. This is the beginning of a building attraction.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In following the laws of inertia, some amount of force is needed to start, stop or change the direction of an object, you included today. After that initial push to get in motion, in motion you will stay.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you're willing to read the signs, people always give them to you. A million minute gestures will tell you what a person is about. You'll quickly discern whom you should be working with from the ones who will waste your time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Life is not inherently serious, sweet, profound or funny... but if you look for any quality, you will find it. They are all out there waiting for you. Whatever tone you most want to see will be represented.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It happens more often than not that the remedy for the problem becomes the new problem. And yet, in today's case, a new problem isn't such a bad thing to have, as it keeps you sharp and vital.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Who you are is always in a state of flux but usually not quite as obvious and evidential as your current transition. Keep an open mind, as this is a fun house full of illusions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will devote yourself to a pursuit because it brings you a sense of rising above the ordinary world, and indeed, you were meant for such transcendence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Ice melts. Water boils. Ash falls. Trees grow. Nature unfolds in soft and exciting ways all around you as well as inside the chambers of your heart, where a new landscape is being born.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If life is a test, sometimes you feel like you're cramming for it the night before, hoping to be able to retain what you need just long enough to do well. This is a temporary stress. Muscle through.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There will be fine examples and mentors to copy. Fix your attention on what you want to be, collecting nuances so you can model your behavior the way an actor would trying to play a part.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.