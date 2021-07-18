Your daily horoscope: July 18

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). To regard yourself with compassion is the very least you can do. Admiration would be more appropriate. Look at how far you’ve come and what you’ve been able to maintain for so long. Wouldn’t you say it’s worth a pat on the back?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll be challenged to come up with a product the others will find not only satisfactory but also worthy of coveting. They will enjoy it with the feeling they’ve achieved an aspirational status.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The pressure you’re under is exhilarating — just the sort of stress to trigger the opening of deeper resources. Here comes more energy, creativity, optimism and talent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll communicate well with those you wish to influence, using buzzwords they enjoy, visuals to convey commonality, assurances of belonging ... while still being mysterious, original and distant enough to make them reach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A simple way to get more joy flowing through your days: Seize the opportunity to tend to your pleasures. This is made much easier when you stop judging what brings you pleasure.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Once upon a time, you dreamed of becoming a person who had the very responsibilities you have now. With a change of perspective, the chores become privileges. All the things you have to do become things you get to do.

