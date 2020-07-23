ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can thank today’s smooth ride to your own clean karma. Moral questions come up this evening, but nothing that needs to be solved immediately. Think it over.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your fantasy of a relationship doesn’t quite match the reality of it, and this is causing some tension. It’s easy enough to resolve, if you’re willing to adjust your expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you place too much significance and value in the wrong things, this is a human mistake. You’ll learn quickly. Experience is the only way to really understand what’s important and what’s not.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche lived by the concept of amor fati, Latin for “a love of one’s fate.” You’ll take a similar approach to the day, deciding to love destiny’s delivery in whatever form it comes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re wanting a result, and you’ll get it, but the time frame is the matter in question. It is very difficult to predict how long things will take. Be patient and willing to adjust.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve been a leader, and you’ve been a follower. When you’re acting to the best of your ability, the roles are equally demanding. You’ll be at the top of your game this afternoon.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t lean on things that worked before. The same thing that caused a triumph yesterday could be ineffective tomorrow. The importance of context cannot be underestimated. Stay awake and alert.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t need to control a situation to work it to your advantage. You need only be ready to take your turn and hop on the opportunities that open up.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don’t have to comment on every statement or have a judgment of everything going on around you. It’s enough to be a witness. Save your energy. You’ll need it later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People find you attractive, and they will want your attention and time. Both of these commodities are precious, and today they will be best given in the spirit of investment instead of charity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A sense of calm will alight on your decision-making process. There is no need to overanalyze — if you even need to analyze at all. You simply know what to do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t have to anticipate every outcome. Get a general idea and then act. There is an opportunity that can only present itself when things aren’t exactly going as planned.
