ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you worry about what you are going to say, then it will prevent you from listening to what is being said. Whatever you can do to put yourself at ease will give you an advantage.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Are you holding on to false hope? No. Hope, in and of itself, is an act of truth and light. Believe the best and hold on, white-knuckled, to that version.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your head and your heart have not had a meeting in a while, and they will go in two different directions until you bring them into alignment through something peaceful, like meditation, dance or creative play.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Make space. Get rid of things before you have a replacement. Emptiness is not nothingness. Space is a “something” even if you don’t know what it is. Potential counts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Assume that people are doing their very best. If they don’t act like this is the case, they may be consumed with fighting a battle you do not know about. Give the benefit of the doubt wherever possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It would be cool if you had a manual for this project, but all the information out there is either too plentiful or too scanty to be of use to you. Reach out to a mentor for information that’s the right size.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not entirely sure if the exercise you’re doing is causing you good pain or bad pain. Pain is only good if your muscles grow from it. Take a measured approach.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Things may not change immediately or even slowly, but the important thing is that they will change eventually. Never give in to cynicism. Your mind is made for beautiful thinking.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Seize every chance to extend your heart. But if you miss — if you say something you didn’t mean to or fail to hear the message inside the message — don’t worry. You’ll get another chance soon.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You won’t get that push from the world today, so you’ll have to give it to yourself. Do so in the form of an intention. Setting an intention leads to actions you wouldn’t have taken otherwise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Acts of love make the day great. Tonight brings interesting obstacles, and you will navigate like a warrior, using everything life throws you to your advantage.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll thank the roadblock, as it helps you find your own path. You’ll thank the mistakes, as they are your best teachers. You’ll thank the enemy that keeps you so strong.
