ARIES (March 21-April 19). It starts off small enough. You notice what another person has and it creates a sharp indent where a seed of want is planted in your being. This is not just about envy; it is the distant cry of a calling.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mood should not be dictated by someone else’s approach to the day. If such a thing is becoming a regular occurrence, consider this the red flag of co-dependency.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Certain conflicts will never be resolved because they are too deeply rooted in core differences. But peaceful coexistence can resume when parties agree not to fight and instead focus on commonalities.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will know the particular kind of thrill that comes with pretending to be someone else and pulling it off to the spectacular degree that “someone else” is actually a new version of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). These days, it’s not how many people show up but how they show up that matters. Scores of intentionless people can’t make the difference that one intent human being can.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re in the final throes of a minor project and will probably be surprised at your feelings about it. This was more of an emotional investment than you thought it would be. At the end of a journey is a new adventure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sometimes, courage is tested in the face of obvious danger. More often than not, it is honed in smaller, less-noticeable ways as you show up to the uncertainties of daily life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The importance of planning will be highlighted. Start with what you want, otherwise, the world will decide your weekend for you and then you get what you get.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you think you’re satisfied, then you are. If you think you’re wealthy, then you are. If you think you’re in love, then you are. But if you think you’re wise, then you are not. Wisdom is not a conclusion; rather, it’s an endless question.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With the pleasantness of falling for someone comes the hopes that, at the bottom of it, there will be a soft place to land. There’s a period in which you can test this out, but once you’ve leaped, it’s too late.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). After years of neglect, one area of your life is about to receive rigorous focus. You’ll get a dozen ideas about it over the next 48 hours. This is the beginning of an overhaul.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You can take the heat today, especially if you’re the one providing it for yourself in the form of self-discipline or lofty ambitions. You may not achieve all you desire, but you’re better for the effort.
