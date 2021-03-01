Your daily horoscope: March 1, 2021

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 1): You embody the spirit of play! Playmates challenge you to new creative heights. As the energy gets lighter, the ideas flow stronger. Love becomes leisure; leisure becomes work; work becomes a joy. Many improvements come from subtracting instead of adding. Just let your emotional intelligence lead the way. Gemini and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 4, 30, 9, 5 and 17.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.