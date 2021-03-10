Your daily horoscope: March 10, 2021

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are not defined by your past, but your way of thinking of it can be very defining indeed. The new person you are now sees what happened a little differently than historic you saw it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): One way to prove to yourself that you are not defined by the past and the things that have happened to you is to create a new identity fashioned purely to your preferences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Being with that energizing person is like being born, reborn and a hundred times made new. Now the phenomenon has developed to the point where you don’t even have to be in close vicinity. The thought alone brings a quickening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The one receiving all the attention won’t be the most powerful one in the room. You’ll tune your eye to the dynamics of power and see it vividly at work. This deep level of understanding will give you more options.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even more than usual, others will follow your lead. This will be especially true regarding your approach to all things you. The things you say about yourself, the way you treat your time and value your efforts... they’ll follow suit.