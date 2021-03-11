Your daily horoscope: March 11, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Ever since the Big Bang, this plane of existence has been made up of contrasts, curves and cycles. You wouldn't want it all one way. Embrace how it is now. It's about to change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll fill this day with as much affection, warmth and laughter as you can muster, in full-knowledge that people are attractive people. You're in the mood to be improvisational and turn things into a game whenever possible.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It really doesn't matter how good a person is at formulating answers if all of the questions are pointless. This is why you examine your questions with the aim of up-leveling before you ask them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your water-sign instincts lend an innate understanding of the significance of paddling in the same direction as the others in the boat. Today's rowers will be all over the place until you take charge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have an extremely generous attitude with your friends and only need to point that inward to get fantastic results today. What is it that would make you smile? Get it, do it, be it.