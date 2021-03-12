Your daily horoscope: March 12, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People only take risks in hopes of achieving goals they think are possible. You'll paint a picture of your vision with well-chosen words and provide the inspiration others need to move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Are glamour and authenticity at odds? Of course. Don't let that stop you from moving forward with both at the same time. The best things in life are mixed bags.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Both sides of the argument can't be right, but there is a rightness in each stance. It will bring you good fortune to look for it. Do it quietly, gingerly and with great respect.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you don't have an "elevator pitch," then this is the perfect time to come up with one. It's not for the influential people you might meet; rather, it's your clarity of purpose.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're efficient and impressively productive, appearing to balance many things at once, when really you are balancing one thing at a time, giving your full attention to each, however briefly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Too-good-to-be-true almost always is, but sometimes the karma of one situation pays for the karma of another. Be a little open-minded on the matter today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People fear their vulnerability and imagine far worse outcomes than would typically occur. Opening yourself to vulnerability is the most admirable, attractive and relaxing response to the day's challenges.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Others don't know what they want, so how are you supposed to? You'll either have to help them find out what they want or create a new appetite from scratch.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The sky is a masterpiece we take for granted because it's always over us. But you won't make that mistake today. You'll choose your moments for appreciating the sky outside as well as a reflective appreciation of the sky inside you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're influential. Maybe you won't detect it, but you can be certain that people believe something different after they've interacted with you than what they believed before they encountered you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's all about thinking ahead today. You'll anticipate potential pitfalls and either avoid them or, if they are unavoidable, deal with them as quickly as possible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The foundation of friendship is important, and you'll lay it well. It takes several more months and years to build the rest, especially the shelter that you can live inside that will weather the storms of life. Be patient and keep building.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate