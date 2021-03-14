Your daily horoscope: March 14, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are few indications of character that are more defining than how a person responds to loss. As you learn about people, pay special attention to this aspect of their story.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A group is going to help you with what you wish to accomplish. It will be up to you to seek these connections, to participate in different gatherings, to find the right fit or to cherry-pick your team from different places.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have the opportunity to redefine yourself. One small habit opens the gate. Amazing things will be accomplished with mundane but decisive acts that have been systemized to the point of being automatic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting the right amount of sleep will make a huge difference in how the plot of your life develops this week. You can set yourself up for it with today’s thoughtful acts of self-care and planning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While others turn the conversation back to themselves, you’ll be the first to say, “Tell me more,” thereby opening the door to deeper and more intricate knowledge. No wonder you’re so smart.