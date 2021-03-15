Your daily horoscope: March 15, 2021

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 15): Being inside yourself, your qualities are impossible to fully appreciate. But if you could dance with your own personhood, you’d find yourself witty, wise, graceful and strong — characteristics that are only getting better this solar journey. Someone new contributes to your sharper vision and more ambitious plan. Aries and Gemini adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 2, 29, 4, 44 and 16.
—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.