Your daily horoscope: March 16, 2021

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ve been listening, and you really understand the needs of others. Your calm support will be impactful. You will reassure and speak for those who haven’t quite found the right words yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are certain actions you take that you do recognize for the rituals they are. Their devotional qualities are hidden to you, though today you’ll be made quite aware of the quirkier things you’ve made sacred.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don’t have to respond to every notification, phone call or question. You are the gate, the gatekeeper and all that’s behind the gate, too. Take the first two responsibilities seriously and your domain remains your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No need to reward or punish yourself. The reward is intrinsic in an action or it’s not. And if you didn’t make the right move, that’s the punishment. Your job is to keep moving in acceptance that you’re learning as you go.