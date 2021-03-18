Your daily horoscope: March 18, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Not only will you see what others overlook but you’ll also turn these details and aspects around in your mind until you start to see how they might fit together in a more useful, interesting or lucrative way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You use your time well and your energy efficiently. As others observe how you focus yourself, they will decide straight away that you are not someone to trifle with. They’ll approach in a way that won’t waste your time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): By using your time, energy and vitality very well, you let others know that you’re in control of your life. They will not try to derail you or distract you, because they see the futility in that.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Emotional and physical bruises work in the same way: They’re tender until healed. You avoid touching them until one day, you realize that there are no painful sensations associated with the area. Today brings such a realization.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your heart is open for business, and you’re in for lively exchanges until closing time brings the welcome lull. In solitude, you can rest, process and ready your heart for another round.