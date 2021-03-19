Your daily horoscope: March 19, 2021

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As the second air sign of the zodiac, you have intimate knowledge of the kind of wonders that can arrive on the wind. Psychic breezes will kick up today, not so hard as to blow you off course but just strong enough to gently rock you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Setting things straight works wonderfully in a linear situation, like a library shelf. As for the biological and emotional world, circles and wiggliness are the norm. There’s no sillier futility than trying to set wiggly things straight!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The silence between two people is as unique as the sound of their shared language. As you listen to a quiet punctuated by words, you’ll hear clearly the heart’s intention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What do you want? You’ve been choosing for the good of others, but if you’re not happy too, no one will be happy. Make yourself smile first, and then watch the other faces alight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Integrity is power. Loyalty, honor, stoicism, duty — all the qualities that could fit into the themes of heroic drama will also apply to your role and the current scene of which you are definitely the hero.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even great beauty isn’t recognized by all. Some see it. Many miss. You have the sort of thoughtful, intelligent eye that can and will see many different kinds of beauty, even when it’s enshrouded in ordinariness.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate