Your daily horoscope: March 20, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Even as you long for things to be different, recognize the preciousness of this time. Long stretches of sameness are a necessary backdrop to change. The movement and the stillness are equally lovely.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re focused on what you get to do instead of what you have to do. Of course, they are the same action items, but that one-word change makes all the difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In relationships, what succeeds or fails isn’t in the actual real-world exchanges but in the participant’s heads. You’ll increase the impact of your actions by focusing beyond them and into the mind of your counterpart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can climb the success ladder higher and higher until you touch every rung, but it’s only going to bring you fulfillment if that ladder is leaning against the right building. The burning question: What’s worth the climb?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The smile-thief named “unmet expectations” is a prodigious and stealthy collector. Many robbed never even knew they had expectations in the first place. Being truly expectation-free offers impenetrable security.