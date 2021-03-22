Your daily horoscope: March 22, 2021

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 22): You’ll exchange what’s more valuable than money and be richly rewarded beyond what can be bought for dollars, though money will also frequently be a part of the bounty. A new group of bright minds figures into your plans. You’ll experience exciting environments as you flesh out interesting causes. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 3, 13, 1, 9 and 40.
—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.