Your daily horoscope: March 24, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Orphans and strays will be attracted to you because wherever you go, whatever you do, you carry with you a strong sense of grounding. Being around you feels like home.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Clicking around the internet, it's easy to find 10 people doing the same thing as you. However, you don't let that in any way discourage you. You can be sure that no one will bring it together in quite the manner as you will.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will take people to new places, either physically or figuratively, just by being the bold version of yourself who is curious, playful and magnetically drawn to novel territory.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Comfort actually undermines your work because you need people to be alert and on their toes, curious about what you'll do next. Challenge people's comfort to energize the scene.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Investigate before you try to fix a thing. Has it ever been fixed? Is a solution within the realm of possibility given the time frame? If it doesn't have a solution, then it's not a problem, just a state of things to accept and get used to.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You take pride in your ability to protect and reassure others, providing them with a sense of security that's a rare and precious gift in this big, wild world. Whether they know and appreciate this is a story for another time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You want to know how everything works individually, and then how it works together, and how it works in perpetuity. But first, take the quick, concrete action to get it working, period.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll make exceptional findings but it is not currently necessary to tell anyone or even to marvel at the specialness. These are early stages, and this part of the unfolding is meant just for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've overcome obstacles, so give yourself credit for that. Going forward is easier when you remember who you are, recognize what you've done and believe in your ability to repeat success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You really don't have to be certain of your outcome to be confident. The confidence doesn't come from knowing you'll succeed; it comes from knowing you'll prevail either way and, likely, eventually, figure it out.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You know when to strategically give your message in a whisper because people making an effort to lean in are more receptive listeners than people blown back by intensity and volume.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you're doing is for a very specific and small audience — maybe that audience is just you for now — and that's how you know it matters. Because if it raises you up, then it does the whole world a favor.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate