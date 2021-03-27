Your daily horoscope: March 27, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People are born with open mouths and minds. Many adults are better at closing their minds than they are at closing their mouths, but your disarming approach sparks imagination and brings people back to openness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sure, living in the present is usually optimal — but not always. When the past keeps pulling you into its dream, there’s something for you there. The living you do in the past counts as living, too.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As for the rituals and beliefs you no longer participate in, it’s not because you lost them along the way, rather they got traded in the development of your soul. There’s no part of your story that doesn’t belong there.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What was neutral or off-putting to you in the past has transformed into a cornerstone essential in the manner of a nutritious vegetable, once despised, now delicious.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are those who will try to impress you with their discerning taste, but if this takes a turn toward being hard-to-please, consider that high-class and low-maintenance often go hand-in-hand.