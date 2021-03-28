Your daily horoscope: March 28, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re not trying to outdo anyone, though as you strive to deliver your best, it can’t be helped. Ignore those who will compete with you from the sidelines. Focus only on your own development.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Analysis can only bring you to a point of decision; it cannot decide for you. There’s a point in every situation in which logic will take a back seat to more insistent contenders such as emotion or the master driver of them all, action.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The subtle and wonderful aspects of a relationship can be felt but not kept. The rush of experience is as ungraspable as the waterfall — possible to touch but impossible to hold.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don’t need a reason why today because the reason “why not?” is such a heavy hitter. Yet, it’s also so quick and light on its feet that none of the other reasons will be able to knock it down.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be reminded of how you can change the world right from where you are. The same action with an altered attitude can make all the difference in the outcome and the effect on you and everyone around you.