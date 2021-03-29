Your daily horoscope: March 29, 2021

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 29): You don't need the trophy, but you'll get it anyway. You'll often be running things, bringing people together and facilitating projects that couldn't fly without what you do. You've a knack for finding people who amp up the joy for everyone, so even in the thick of the work, there's much to warm and buoy the heart. Cancer and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 7, 1, 33, 37 and 14.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.