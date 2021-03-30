Your daily horoscope: March 30, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Making an entrance isn’t like it used to be when people were entering and exiting rooms a lot more often, but you’ll find a way to create impact upon arrival even when said arrival isn’t physical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You won’t have to make room for more love in your life. This happens naturally when you love. Everything adjusts to allow for the flow, and strangely, all seems more spacious than it did before.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Put health and well-being first. Anything you do to promote physical vitality makes life better on all the other levels. It does take time, money and effort, but you’ll get all of that zestfully back and then some.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll be putting a kind of puzzle together, looking at how different pieces can be combined to create one big picture. With many puzzles, there is only one right way, but with today’s puzzle, there will be at least a dozen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Television is a form of people-watching, though the scripts elevate; the lighting beautifies; and the situations are beyond the bounds of realism (especially in reality shows): People-watching the old-fashioned way will teach you more.