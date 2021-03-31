Your daily horoscope: March 31, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s the moment you’re offered what you’ve wanted all along, that you realize your wants have changed. No need to accept anything out of obligation. This is an event marker representing the distance you’ve come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can roam without moving a muscle and often do; your mind racing, turning and floating to where it needs to be to make sense of what’s happening now. Ground that mental journeying with physical exercise and you’re golden.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’re unsure of the difference you want to make, only that you want to make one. Negative emotions can really steer you right. Turnoffs show you what you don’t prefer. They tell you what to do by making it very clear what not to do.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll show up and share your thoughts, represent an underserved group or speak on behalf of someone. Your voice will be welcome and have the desired impact.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What if you counted your successes differently? Put a smile on someone’s face — that counts. Tell the truth about what you’re feeling — count that too. Please yourself, and then count that double.