Your daily horoscope: May 2

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Anger won’t stay with you long. It can’t. It’s too destructive to carry around. It’s a bomb you either have to throw or diffuse. The way to turn it off is to honestly ask yourself, “What has been lost?”

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Thoughts are the seeds of a reality that’s as solid as the building you’re in. Someone thought, “There should be a building here,” and now there is. There’s a thought you’ve had lately that someone will one day stand inside.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You get to make the rules of this game. Whatever you want from the others, give it to whatever degree you are able. You’ll get the ball rolling with your example.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Can a person cultivate more compassion, or is it mysteriously bestowed in fixed amounts that he or she can tap into and use or not use? Whatever the nature, your compassion will be fully activated today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Competition isn’t a good use of your energy today. Even competing with yourself is pointless — not a fair game, since you’re never the same person two days in a row. Show up and do your best and you’ve already won.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your internal environment is worth addressing since it’s the temperature and lighting scheme you live in all day. Give intentional thought to what would make you feel more comfortable.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate