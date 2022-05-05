Your daily horoscope: May 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The longer a story is, the more entertaining it should be. Humor helps, but the most important thing of all is to read the room. A good match of message to audience can be a game changer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Choose and then let go of the other options. This is the way of power and grace. Regret, rumination, comparison and the like are habits of weakness. Rule out these disempowering options.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Gentle forces will outlast volatile ones because intensity is hard to sustain. Fires die. Volcanoes expire. Tornadoes disperse. For millions of years the placid lake remains.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The interaction you’ve been worried about will come together beautifully and you’ll have a sense of satisfaction akin to flipping an omelet at the exact right moment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Solar circles and social circles both run on principles of attraction. Usually, you follow your instincts on such matters, but today your conscious awareness of what some people like will also play into the decision-making.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To lay your heart on the line would normally require courage, though today it just requires math; the potential gain from expressing your feelings is worth the risk.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Just when you think your hard work is going unappreciated, praise and appreciation will come from unexpected directions. This is the start of a trend!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Any work you do to wrangle and order your scattered thoughts will contribute to your success. Tell yourself what you’re going to think about, write it down, and then keep reminding yourself to stay on track with that line of thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). More than anyone else in the entire world, you know what it’s like to be you. Use this to guide key decisions. As for the others, it will be fine to let them figure out what’s right for themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The point of putting some of life on autopilot is to conserve energy for what you’d love to give your attention to. You’ll be transferring more habits to the no-think zone as you ready yourself for something big and juicy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whenever you put yourself or your work on the line, you risk rejection. Ultimately, this is the risk that will make you see yourself better. And seeing yourself allows you to align with the needs of those around you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Many limitations are illusions, and you must alter your perception to see your way past, through or around them. Keep trying to see it different ways. Get close, back off, go cockeyed ... you’ll find it eventually.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate