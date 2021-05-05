Your daily horoscope: May 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’d love not to think of yourself at all — to be entirely unselfconsciously immersed in a state of flow as you execute the various activities of your day. Isn’t that what true confidence is? You’ll attain it for brief moments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even though it’s easier to think things through than it is to carry them out in practice, you’re in a mood to skip the plan and get right into action. It’s an instinct that won’t let you down.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are thoughtful and will focus on what fits a situation instead of on all the things you could possibly bring to the table. This shift of focus is what sets you apart as a mature and effective leader.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It is good to feel the yearning. Otherwise, how would you know what you deeply want? But once you realize just what that is, you’d do well to shift to a more active method of making things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In critical moments, your private self and public self will be equal. You will make the same choice alone that you would make if millions of people were watching.