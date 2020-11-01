Your daily horoscope: Nov. 1, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): We're taught to look out for red flags, but don't be so focused there that you miss the green ones. Feeling happy and safe in someone's company is a major green flag.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is said that you we train people how to treat us. In that case, it makes no sense to give rewards willy-nilly. Save your rewards for instances when a behavior pleases you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're looking for an intangible thing that you can't yet describe or define. Perhaps it's more of a feeling or a concept that's still in an extremely early form. Yet, you'll know it when you see it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are surrounded by indulgences; though they are so commonplace you may not see them this way. Easy pleasures are often unrewarding, as a good part of pleasure is feeling you've earned it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Things get off-balance rather quickly today, and you're best to take this as an invitation to return to the basics. What is entirely within your control? Focus there and enjoy immediate improvements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Conflict happens in good relationships as well as bad ones. A connection doesn't have to be perfect to be viable. Where there's love, respect and support, there is also hope.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What costs little will help much. A smile, a kind look, an extra moment given over to listening to another person — these all fall into that category. You'll add value to an exchange without losing any.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You pay respect knowing that you will also be respected; however, that's not the reason you do it. In all things, your personal reasons for following through will be more important than any net result.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Would you rather be bored doing what's popular or be lonely doing what you like but no one else can relate to? Today's choices make you appreciate all the times going along with the crowd was genuinely enjoyable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be in a position to meet many people. The ones you resonate with will be few and far between, but they are out there. You just have to be willing to play the numbers game until you find them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Loving one person teaches you how to love in general. The lesson never goes away even after the relationship has hit its expiry date. The more you love, the more you know how to love.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are those who act so cool that you doubt they'd be responsive to trust and encouragement. Give it anyway though, because chances are they need it even more than the others.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!