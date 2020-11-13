Your daily horoscope: Nov. 13, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It is impossible to know how another person is seeing the situation; however, with a combination of curiosity and empathy, you will come about as close as it gets to this superpower.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A past letdown has influenced you to view your present circumstance in a less-than-helpful way. Rethink and rewrite your history. Your opinion of what happened is what matters, and that's something you can change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To put one's head in an alligator's open jaws is more foolish than bold, but that's the price of the gator-stunt. Perhaps it's also foolish to put one's heart in the hands of another and hope for mercy, but that's the price of love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Jealousy is golden! It tells you what you really want and care about. Still, it's often better expressed in a journal or some other private way, as it's not the most attractive quality and can skewer the balance of relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It takes more than love to make a relationship work. Right now, it's the simple act of making and keeping agreements that will tell you all you need to know about how the relationship is doing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll listen to the same story a few times, but when patterns become too repetitive, it's both taxing and a sign that the other person isn't holding up their end of the conversational bargain.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate