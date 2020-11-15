Your daily horoscope: Nov. 15, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't assign value-judgments to anything beyond your control. There is little point in saying something you have no power over is "good" or "bad." Your time is better spent working with the realities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change that is completely internal, where nothing in the environment is altered, is the hardest sort of change to make. It's not impossible, but why go the difficult route? New environments make change easier.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're willing to be a little uncomfortable — a trade-off for becoming who you want to be. When you think about the things you've gotten used to, it's amazing how far you've come from the person you were.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You have to own something before you can gift it to another. You have love in you, and you give it. You have happiness in you, and you give it. You have truth in you, and you give it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you stop one thing to start another, there will be people affected. They may feel they are losing you or a sense of rhythm you provide, and they will react to that. This is just part of the cost of change.