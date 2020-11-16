 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: Nov. 16, 2020
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 16): There have been times you needed support you didn't get. This year makes up for it, as you are relationship-rich with people around you who know you well and can help in the ways you prefer. Your enthusiasm fuels projects and attracts friendships. One savvy professional or financial move will be a game changer. Leo and Pisces adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 3, 39, 2, 28 and 16.

— Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

