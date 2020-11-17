Your daily horoscope: Nov. 17, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be assembling a team. Your best bet is a flexible leader. The one who is unconcerned with the outcome should not be put in charge, and neither should the one who is overly concerned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Yes doesn't always mean that you agree to a thing. Sometimes it just means that you like and affirm someone. You can say yes to a person and say no to what they want from you in a moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): From a very young age, the way you perceived things was molded by the world and by the people closest to you. Now that you're older, you can have more control over your perceptions by willfully deciding to see things differently.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've been burned in the past by the sort of "help" that costs more time, money and attention than doing it yourself. Today is different. Life will be easier and more joyous when you let qualified people help you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The conversations that spring from stress can be less-than-helpful. You'll notice what's going on in your body so you can recognize when you're stressed and take measures to calm and soothe yourself.