Your daily horoscope: Nov. 18, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Feeling hesitant and resistant can be taken as a signal you're in danger, or it doesn't mean this at all. Today, it's just a simple fear of the unknown and should be brushed off in the name of learning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The current way works, but you can't help but wonder if there's a more efficient method. Condensing tasks, thereby freeing up time, feels like a sacred cause, and appropriately so. Time is among your most precious resources.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have something to express, though you won't be sure exactly what it is or the best way to put it out there until you start talking. Communication is an experiment. Give yourself plenty of chances.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're focused on a future event. However great it will be, today is just as great. If you knew that someday you would be nostalgic about this very day, then what would you do differently to savor it?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You cannot make the future because it's a collaboration. However, you can and will strongly influence the people around you by envisioning your version and feeding that vision with your words and actions.