Your daily horoscope: Nov. 19, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's unlucky to peak early or, even worse, to succeed on the first try. It's far luckier to make mistakes aplenty along the way so that you may experience the entire learning curve and become adept at duplicating success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You collect experiences by the dozen and add to your collection daily. This makes you sophisticated, which comes with perks including a worldly point of view and a sense of comfort in a wide range of scenarios.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's authority in stillness. A nonmoving presence exudes power, but it also requires power. Such control must be fueled. Before you take on busy work and busy people, consider the value of making no move at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have been an excellent listener and a kindred spirit. Now, you will be on the other side of that experience, understanding what value it brings to weary hearts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The precipice of overwhelm is not a very empowered zone. This is the moment to narrow your focus. Pick one goal to crush and make it a small one, not too far off from where you are now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As soon as you sense that someone is trying to get you to do something, your first instinct will be to rebel. You reject the control of others. You're still exploring your own ideas and require no input at this time.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate