Your daily horoscope: Nov. 2, 2020
Your daily horoscope: Nov. 2, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 2): You'll connect with experienced teachers and apply what you learn to a moneymaking venture. The new year brings renewed physical energy, and you'll be emitting powerful vibes, boosting your attraction quotient and drawing desired circumstances, as well as people you weren't expecting, into your orbit. Gemini and Leo adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 2, 30, 1, 12 and 19.

—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

