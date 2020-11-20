Your daily horoscope: Nov. 20, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You consider your commitments first and your own desires second. Because of this instinctive order, you will not get to your own desires if you keep taking on new commitments. Be careful in this regard today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Some of the solutions for creating a better life are so obvious that they are easy to miss, though today's stars point them out. For instance, you can immunize yourself against stress with regular exercise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You know what it's like to be defeated. The knowledge of that lower limit is golden because anything above the limit is fair game. When you're well-matched, you fight hard and win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Most people are so easy for you to win over that when faced with a tough cookie, you love the challenge. Your mind immediately races for a way to reach, inspire and open the person up. It will probably take a few tries.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your environment work for you. Structure it in a way that keeps you focused on the things that you want to do and be. Decide where you should be "looking" and nix the distractions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A little recipe can be a big deal. This is why secret instructions for making things like Coca-Cola or Kentucky Fried Chicken are locked away. Your way of creating success is a kind of sacred recipe and should be protected as such.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate