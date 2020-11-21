Your daily horoscope: Nov. 21, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When in doubt, assume the very best of the other person. When you're pretty sure what the other person meant, consider that there's always room for doubt. Then refer to sentence one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Practice is the best teacher. Besides, what you want to know cannot be learned theoretically. You're better for it, as the thick of the task gives you not only knowledge but also fun and relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): While overconfidence can lead to arrogant mistakes, a pinch of doubt makes you more accurate. Make a claim, and then consider reasons you might be wrong and take another go at it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll deal gently with the errors of others, and this will produce even more goodwill than if no mistake had been made. Now, if you can duplicate the dynamic on a you-to-you basis, you'll be golden.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Humor keeps seriousness in check and vice versa. The joke that isn't well-reasoned isn't very funny, and a grave situation that cannot bear an ounce of levity is unbearable indeed.