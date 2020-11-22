Your daily horoscope: Nov. 22, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be a genius at picking topics of discussion, even with people you don't know well. You aim to uplift. You'll shut down conversations aimed to tear others down.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's true that you sometimes have to talk yourself into doing the very things that were your idea from the start. To be effective in this, just remind yourself of the many reasons why you want what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People make time for people they want to make time for. "Too busy" is a way of saying "different priorities," and that's OK, too! Stay aware of the expectation others have of you and how you play into it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You trust yourself, but that doesn't mean you think everything you do is right. A healthy amount of the right kind of doubt shows more confidence than unchecked conviction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You won't have to seek helping opportunities, because they will be all around you. Some people are helped by little more than a warm smile. Moments of complete attention and kind words provide more uplift than you know.