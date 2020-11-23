Your daily horoscope: Nov. 23, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 23): The solar journey will be marked by a snappy rhythm: actions repeated, habits established, checkpoints reached to bring your goals to hand. Your schedule and the people you see regularly form a supportive infrastructure to help you accomplish your purpose. In 2021, you will experience a mysterious and beautiful process and learn it intimately so that you may teach others. Aries and Pisces adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 33, 38 and 42.
—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.
