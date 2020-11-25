Your daily horoscope: Nov. 24, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Small decisions are more significant than they seem and, when repeated by you or copied by others, can have an exponential impact. This is why you take great care today with purchases and other choices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If thunder did not send its booming scold through the heavens, it would not be thunder. And we could scarcely call it lightning that did not tear the sky with terrifying power. Embrace your stormy phenomenon as part of your package.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Many of your aims are so on track that you rarely think about them anymore. You've developed these goals into daily habits and now they are just part of who you are. Do the same for a new, challenging ambition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There may be some confusion about who is accepting which responsibility and exactly what it entails, but don't get caught up in that. Patiently figure out what the best thing you can do is, and then do it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are learning to recognize your many forms of resistance. Sometimes, it's a hesitation inside you; sometimes, it's a tantrum you feel like throwing. You'll be enlightened by the curiosity you bring to your resistance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you're thinking of as your personality may actually just be a series of decisions you made. You can go on making similar choices or you can change the script. You are totally in charge now, and you feel it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate