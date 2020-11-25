Your daily horoscope: Nov. 24, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you chase will run from you. What you learn about will draw near to you, insomuch that it wants to be understood. Your strategy of astute observation will be most effective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your potential is unknown and unknowable. For this reason, it will be important you commit to the work at hand with unself-conscious devotion. There is not a moment to waste in doubt.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Those who accuse others have themselves something to be accused of. The innocent will stay out of it, wishing everyone resolution. Trust people who are too busy to point fingers.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sometimes, you rate yourself based on how clean your house is. Of course, you are not really your home environment, but you can't help but identify with it as you give such special care to your surroundings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are things you forget because they have little bearing on your experience, and, strangely, some things of equally small impact are unforgettable. Those you must learn to forget so progress won't be hindered by the inconsequential.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your general habit of minding your own business usually serves you quite well, but today it will help you to be a little nosy and competitive. Are you offering something to the world at too high or too low a price?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Small decisions are more significant than they seem and, when repeated by you or copied by others, can have an exponential impact. This is why you take great care today with purchases and other choices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If thunder did not send its booming scold through the heavens, it would not be thunder. And we could scarcely call it lightning that did not tear the sky with terrifying power. Embrace your stormy phenomenon as part of your package.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Many of your aims are so on track that you rarely think about them anymore. You've developed these goals into daily habits and now they are just part of who you are. Do the same for a new, challenging ambition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There may be some confusion about who is accepting which responsibility and exactly what it entails, but don't get caught up in that. Patiently figure out what the best thing you can do is, and then do it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are learning to recognize your many forms of resistance. Sometimes, it's a hesitation inside you; sometimes, it's a tantrum you feel like throwing. You'll be enlightened by the curiosity you bring to your resistance.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you're thinking of as your personality may actually just be a series of decisions you made. You can go on making similar choices or you can change the script. You are totally in charge now, and you feel it.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
