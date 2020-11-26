Your daily horoscope: Nov. 26, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remembering how it used to be will bring gladness, wistfulness, unity and the beginnings of a plan for future days. You're especially compatible with Leo now.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have a kind word for the contributions of others. This comes easily to you because you are genuinely excited and impressed with the surprises of the day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are those around who have a harder time with socializing than you do. Some will use you as a model and others will submit to your coaxing and charms.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You find a way to bridge the gap between you and the people you want to be near but can't. You don't even have to think about adding the personal touches that make this happen; they'll come with your intention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The feelings of warmth coming at you are undeniable. It will be wonderful to find out that you are part of people's fondest memories. If you don't get verbal affirmation of this, assume it's true and keep building your legacy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's a little quirky, the things you most appreciate about your current life. Thinking about what makes you happy, your senses light up and your creativity whirrs like a magical engine of fantastical production.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A kindness you gave long ago (and may not even remember giving) is now coming back to you in a new form. You'll get a prime opportunity to slow down so you can notice and acknowledge the gift.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While you appreciate the tastes and comforts of the season, it's the small ones who win your heart. Their eyes and smiles are a gift that sends your spirit in somersaults.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't worry about how you're going to pull it all off. You will. You can count on yourself and others can count on you, too. Just make sure there's someone around who can take pictures of this because it will go down in history.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though you firmly believe in content over style, as you focus on bringing something of value to the table, you won't be able to help yourself but to bring on the accidental, incredible flair.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You give people something to smile about. You're playful, and many will be highly receptive to your kind of fun. If they aren't, then it's only because they are not in a position to let levity in. You're still better for trying.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You use empathy to navigate the ins and outs of your social life and this proves to be a navigational system that will not go wrong. Neither cloud cover nor electrical outage nor signal shortage can stop it.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
