Your daily horoscope: Nov. 26, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A kindness you gave long ago (and may not even remember giving) is now coming back to you in a new form. You'll get a prime opportunity to slow down so you can notice and acknowledge the gift.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While you appreciate the tastes and comforts of the season, it's the small ones who win your heart. Their eyes and smiles are a gift that sends your spirit in somersaults.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't worry about how you're going to pull it all off. You will. You can count on yourself and others can count on you, too. Just make sure there's someone around who can take pictures of this because it will go down in history.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though you firmly believe in content over style, as you focus on bringing something of value to the table, you won't be able to help yourself but to bring on the accidental, incredible flair.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You give people something to smile about. You're playful, and many will be highly receptive to your kind of fun. If they aren't, then it's only because they are not in a position to let levity in. You're still better for trying.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You use empathy to navigate the ins and outs of your social life and this proves to be a navigational system that will not go wrong. Neither cloud cover nor electrical outage nor signal shortage can stop it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate