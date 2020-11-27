Your daily horoscope: Nov. 27, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Happiness may be the best revenge; no one said it was the easiest. Today, you attempt to grab some and it runs off. Let it go. Stick with your path and goals. Happiness will catch up just when the right people are watching.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are the type of friend who comes early to the party and stays late to help clean up a mess you didn't make. You have friends who would do the same — if you'd let them. No parties are happening today, but let them help anyway.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It will be liberating to recognize the difference between infatuations, preoccupations and actual love. Love isn't about the amount of time you spend thinking of someone; rather, it's the home you make for someone in your heart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Relationships are co-created, so no one is completely in control. You can manage your end of things, but that in and of itself may not be enough to get a thing headed where you want it to go. It's a day for realistic assessment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's no reason to judge yourself now. Nor should you subject yourself to the judgment of others. It's a time to accept your right to create your precious life to whatever extent you can.