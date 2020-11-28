Your daily horoscope: Nov. 28, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You may not understand what another person hopes to gain from a situation, but you can assume the best of intentions are at play. Also, give yourself a pat on the back for caring this much.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Coincidence indicates that a grand plan is coming together. Log in your requests now. If you don't know where to send them, address them to the universe and send them on the wind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are those who will attribute qualities to you that you may not possess. Gently educate the misguided by being who you are, only a little louder than you normally would have to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've been known to give tenderness, hugs and a sympathetic ear when that's what's called for. You've also been known to communicate assertively and directly, which is what you'll need to do today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you feel like you have to explain and give supporting evidence to what you're saying, then you might be talking to the wrong person. Evaluate the situation from further back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're a complex being, receptive to all kinds of signals coming from a wide range of places. From time to time, processing it all makes you moody. Some of the moods you don't have to name. Just let them pass.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate